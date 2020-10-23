Drive-Thru Flu Shots this Saturday in Kalamazoo

This year, it's more important than ever to get your flu shot. First, a lot of flu symptoms are very simple to symptoms associated with COVID-19, and we know how important early detection is for beating that virus. Confusing COVID for the flu could set mean all the difference in what kind of recovery you face. Second, you don't want your immune system weakened by the flu leaving you more susceptible to catching the novel coronavirus and increasing the length or severity of illness. And a flu shot doesn't have to involve a doctor's appointment or long waiting rooms. Just hit the drive-thru!

Get your flu shot at the Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic, Saturday, October 24th between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm at Stones Church (1225 w. Paterson). All that is required is a current picture ID and insurance information for each individual getting a shot. Also, recipients must be at least 6 months old. This is a first-come, first-served drive-thru, so come early to ensure they don't run out of shots.

I can't tell you the last time I got a flu shot. Every year I think, "I'm healthy. I never get the flu. Why should I get the shot?" But this year, at my last wellness visit, they offered a flu shot, and I accepted right there on the spot. If this year has taught me anything, it's that when our medical community is overwhelmed, they can't do their jobs effectively. It's up to us to keep ourselves as healthy as possible for them, and for our neighbors.