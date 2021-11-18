Driver Shoots Passenger In Kalamazoo

An argument in a vehicle, escalated to the passenger being shot, in Kalamazoo, Thursday morning.

Kalamazoo police were dispatched to the area of Kings Highway and Branch Street, shortly after 7 AM, on a report of a person being struck by gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they located a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told officers that he was riding in a vehicle, with another man, when they had an argument, which resulted in the victim being shot by the other man.

Detectives, investigating the shooting, were able to identify and locate the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered and the 18-year-old Kalamazoo man was lodged into the Kalamazoo County Jail on weapons charges. The victim was transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.