Driver Shortage Cripples Battle Creek Transit Service Schedule

At a time when many Battle Creek shoppers depend on using the city transit system to prepare for holiday festivities, a shortage of bus drivers is causing Battle Creek Transit to adjust service on its routes. Starting Monday, December 19th, fixed bus routes will operate Monday-Friday from 5:15 AM to 6:45 PM. And if you plan on shopping, or using the transit to get to work on Saturday, you’re out of luck. Saturday fixed bus service is temporarily suspended.

In order to continue to provide service on all fixed routes, some buses will alternate between routes throughout the course of the day. Tele-Transit will operate between 5 AM–7 PM, Monday through Friday, instead of operating until midnight. Also, Tele-Transit will not run on Saturdays, starting Saturday, December 24th. BCGo will provide service from 6 AM-7 PM Monday through Friday, with Saturday service being temporarily suspended starting Saturday, December 24th. BCT says that they may still be able to perform prescheduled trips on BCGo or Tele-Transit through December 23rd. They will notify riders by December 16th if they must cancel your trip.

Below, is a list of bus routes that will combine:

1W - West Michigan / 3W - Kendall / Goodale – This bus will service the 1W route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 3W route at 45 minutes after each hour.

2W - Columbia Territorial / 2E - Emmett / East Avenue – This bus will service the 2W route every other hour at 15 minutes after, starting at 5:15 a.m. The bus will service the 2E route on the opposite hours at 15 minutes after, starting at 6:15 a.m.

3E - Main / Post / 4N - NE Capital – This bus will service the 3E route at 15 minutes after each hour and the 4N route at 45 minutes after each hour.

4S - SW Capital will continue to run every hour, with no change .

5W - Fort Custer / VA will continue to run every hour. The VA express will also continue as scheduled, in the early morning and late afternoon at 45 minutes after the hour, with no change .

Hourly bus routes will end each day at 6:15 p.m. In order to provide connections, all half-hour bus routes will be serviced at 6:15 p.m., ending each day at 6:45 p.m. Battle Creek Transit says,

The Battle Creek Transit team cares about our community and the essential service that we provide. We understand the hardship these service adjustments cause for our community, and we plan to resume regular operations as soon as possible.

Battle Creek Transit continues to look for both part-time and full-time Coach Operators, starting at over $20 per hour with no experience necessary and includes paid training. All positions offer a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, and vision insurance, and retirement savings account with an employer match. Those interested can apply at battlecreekmi.gov/jobs.