Driver Sought For Fatal Hit-And-Run In Three Rivers

Driver sought after hitting, killing a woman, and then fleeing the scene at the Three Rivers Meijer parking lot.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene after a driver of a truck struck a woman in the parking lot of Meijer in Three Rivers. At least one witness attempted life-saving measures prior to the swift arrival of officers with the Three Rivers Police Department and paramedics. Once on the scene, paramedics continued those efforts but were unsuccessful.

Investigators with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department and Three Rivers Police Department technicians were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident from a nearby business while processing and canvassing the scene.

Authorities say they are looking for a black 2015 body style Chevrolet Silverado with a missing tailgate. At the time of the hit-and-run, there was a male driver and a female passenger.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

