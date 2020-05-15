Driving Reckless Call Results in Two Arrests in Springfield

A pair from Springfield were arrested Wednesday evening after they were caught taking items near a mobile home park.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near the Avenue A Mobile Home Park May 13th around 8:30 p.m. on a reckless driver call. Authorities were able to locate the vehicle in the park and arrested the 28-year-old man driving on a unrelated felony warrant.

Another caller spotted a subject stealing items from their shed a short time later and deputies caught the 28-year-old woman. As deputies made contact with the larceny victim, the woman was able to flee on foot to the vehicle and get the handcuffs in front of her to flee in the car. She was stopped by deputies before putting the vehicle in motion.

The woman taken to the Calhoun County Jail on larceny and resisting arrest charges. Formal arraignments are currently pending.