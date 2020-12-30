Drug Bust Lands Three in Calhoun County Jail, So Far

A Tuesday drug raid by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has landed at least three persons in the County Jail so far.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detective Jonathan Pignataro said that their narcotics investigation led them to a home in the 28000 block of N Drive North, or Gorsline Road, in Clarence Township. Detectives, along with the Calhoun County Special Response Team served a narcotics search warrant and found six people inside.

During the search of the residence, investigators located what they believe to be heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana and they also discovered evidence at the scene related to the trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine.

The three arrested were all taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

A 39-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested for a probation violation. Investigators are seeking charges of delivery of heroin and methamphetamine against the man.

A 36-year-old Albion man was arrested for outstanding warrants from authorities in Jackson and Calhoun Counties.

A 32-year-old Marengo Township woman was arrested for outstanding warrants for a probation violation from Jackson County. The woman is also wanted by authorities in Eaton County.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and further charges could be coming. They’re asking for tips and information. If you know anything about it, please Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880.