Drug Smuggling At Lakeland In Coldwater

State police troopers got some help from about a half dozen additional law enforcement departments to at least put a temporary halt to drug smuggling into the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. Formal charges against those arrested are pending this week. That includes at least one juvenile, a 15-year-old girl, and several prisoners being held at the state facility.

Corrections officers at Lakeland first developed information on the infiltration. On Saturday, two adults from Adrian along with the teen were arrested. The adults spent the weekend at the Branch County Jail. The teenager was turned over to a relative with charges pending through Family Court. Child Protective Services is being notified. The prisoners didn’t need to be held, since they already are behind bars with charges against them to be announced early this week.