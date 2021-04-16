Following a huge response from Southwest Michigan residents, KDPS launches an investigation.

Thursday morning we were the first to bring you the disturbing allegations that over a dozen girls allegedly had their drinks spiked at a Kalamazoo bar Monday night. This came to our attention after being tagged in a TikTok video that explained her experience that resulted in her having no memory after her second drink then testing positive for opioids. That video has been viewed over a million times in the last 24 hours. Following an outpouring of tips Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Coakley made the following announcement:

In Grace's viral video, she claimed that she reported the alleged drink tampering incident multiple times to both the KDPS and WMU police and came away feeling like they didn't believe her. However, after the community got behind her, local law enforcement has launched an investigation with several detectives on the case.

This may have opened the flood gates to an eye-opening problem in Kalamazoo. KDPS Deputy Chief Dave Boysen had this to say to WWMT,

Boysen said because of this video, people are coming forward and KDPS has received several tips of similar activity that hadn’t been reported before.

We reached out to the Y Bar for comment and have not heard back from them yet. However, the owner of the Y Bar has denied the allegations according to WWMT. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you think you have been a victim of drink tampering in Kalamazoo or have more information on this incident please contact Silent Observer or the KDPS.