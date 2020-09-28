Drunk Driver Rolls Vehicle Assaults Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies

Two Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were injured by a suspected drunk driver who rolled his vehicle on I-94.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on I-94 involving a suspected drunk driver. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, deputies were responded to a call for an accident in the area of I-94 westbound near mile marker 104. Witnesses told deputies that a vehicle had tried to exit the highway at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, and landed on its top.

When deputies arrived they found a man still in the vehicle who was visibly injured. The man eventually exited the rolled vehicle. Deputies attempted to escort the man to paramedics for treatment when the man became combative and assaulted the deputies. Two Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies suffered minor injuries during the incident but are expected to make full recoveries.

The suspected drunk driver has been identified as a 39-year-old DeWitt man. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital to be evaluated and treated. The suspect was later released and was then lodged at the Calhoun County Jail for suspected operating of a vehicle while intoxicated and for assault on officers.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Emmett Department of Public Safety, and Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority.