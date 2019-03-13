Drunken U.P. Man Shoots at Snowbank

We might all be sick of winter, but probably not the best idea to pull out a gun and start shooting at the snow...

MLive reports that a 37-year-old Hancock man is possibly facing charges after allegedly firing a gun into a snow bank.

Why was he so mad at the snowbank? His car got stuck in it.

Around midnight Tuesday night, police were called to Ingot Street in Houghton County on reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found the man outside his car with shell casings on the ground. After a search, police found a Glock 9mm pistol, according to Keeweenau Report.

Police determined the man was intoxicated and took him to the county jail.

The incident is under review by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office.