I can't even begin to wrap my head around what it must be like to have a family member or loved one go missing.

79-year-old Joseph Mindelli of Lapeer Couty went missing over a week ago and unfortunately is still missing today.

Mindelli's family became concerned when he was not at his residence in the 5200 block of Casey Road in Dryden Township on July 19. They said it’s not unusual for him to go on morning walks, but by the afternoon, they became worried that something was wrong.

Get our free mobile app

Now they're asking that residents search their property, any security cameras that may have or even deer blinds.

The family along with the community have been searching nonstop since his disappearance. The Dryden Fire Department put their search efforts on hold yesterday (Monday) to basically regroup. They've been keeping the community up to date via their Facebook page.

Both agencies need a day to let their employees and volunteers rest and regroup. The fire department will be getting trucks back into order and stations back up and running today. We will be available for any and all emergencies that continue to come through our township.

We understand that this day of holding is difficult on us all, but our employees need it, their families need it, the church needs it and we have NOT given up on our search for Joe. Our members on the department don't just work for the Dryden Township Fire Department but they all live with their families and have their hearts in Dryden Township. We want Joe home just as much as you all do! Please continue to monitor our Facebook page and we will have our next search time posted as soon as we know!

Thank you again, everyone, we couldn't have done any of this without you all!

According to MLive , It is not clear what Joseph Mindelli was wearing when he left home, but he usually takes walks in tan cargo pants and knee-high “muck” boots. He stands 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He's also in the beginning stages of dementia and suffers from depression and anxiety.

Anyone who has information on Mindelli’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.