Dual-Axle Trailer Taken Overnight in St. Joseph County

A rash of trailer thefts continues in St. Joseph County after a dual-axle trailer was taken from a home near Constantine.

The Michigan State Police's Marshall post announced on Wednesday, August 26th, that a homeowner on the 13000 block of Miller Road, southwest of downtown Constantine, found that their 2019 Cargo Express trailer had been taken during the overnight hours between August 25th and 26th. The trailer has been described as black in color with wood decking over metal racks and framing that have been welded on top.

A description of the getaway vehicle can be seen in the image taken from surveillance at the home. The vehicle is a smaller white SUV.

This follows another trailer theft that took place during the overnight of July 26th and 27th in nearby White Pigeon.

If you have information on this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Todd Petersen or Trooper Jason Sylvester of the Marshall Michigan State Police post at (269) 558-0500. Please reference case number 54-5226-20. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Northern Indiana at (574) 288-STOP.