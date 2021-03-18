This Sky Limousine Was Custom Built in Battle Creek and Will Leave You With Champagne Wishes
Taking a look inside this custom-built airplane will leave you, as Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous once promised, with "champagne wishes and caviar dreams." The work for this limousine of the skies was done by Duncan Aviation in Battle Creek.
The airplane is a Global Express XRS and decked out in a striking 'arctic camo' exterior.
What's as incredible as the work done on this plane is that it was completed right here in Battle Creek at Duncan Aviation. They shared details of the project on Facebook:
This one-of-a-kind Global Express XRS was highly customized to match the owner’s taste, and is highlighted by an arctic camo paint scheme and striking interior.
“I’m just really happy with how everything turned out. The craftsmanship, amount of time, and the pride our interior and exterior teams put into their work really shows.” -Lead Designer, Emily Krawczak