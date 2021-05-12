Wow, This Swirling Dust Devil Just Churned Up Vicksburg Field

It was a seemingly quiet afternoon in Southwest Michigan on May 12. No storms, light breeze, but the conditions were right for a dust devil to appear out of nowhere and toss up a field outside of Vicksburg.

Videographer Randy Richardson captured the mini twister and shared on Facebook.

The location was just south of town and Randy reports they were happening throughout the day. These, however, happened to be the best most impressive.

After being shared on the Michigan Weather Facebook page, the commentators were just as impressed as we were:

Wow that is really big. I seen one yesterday in allegan County but no where near that big. Dust devils can get pretty powerful. Blue skies, dust devils form from the ground up opposite a tornado that forms from clouds and moves down. I haven’t seen one like that since since we left Oklahoma!

Dust Devils vs Tornadoes

While a dust devil may resemble a tornado, the devils are actually a type of whirlwind and are generally not associated with stormy weather the way tornados form. Wikipedia explains

Dust devils form as a swirling updraft under sunny conditions during fair weather, rarely coming close to the intensity of a tornado. Dust devils are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property

Weather of all kinds, like this dust devil, is of course fascinating. Check out these weather myths and old wives' tales.

