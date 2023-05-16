Eagle-eyed Michigan Boy Saves His Sister Using Slingshot

It was like a scene from the Holy Scriptures, young David vs Goliath. An 8-year-old girl was saved from harm, thanks to her vigilant brother who was armed with a slingshot.

According to Michigan State Troopers, the young girl was roaming in the backyard of her Alpena, Michigan, home, on Wednesday, May 10th, searching for mushrooms. It was a beautiful spring day with temperatures in the lower 70s and conditions were perfect for mushrooming. That’s when her perfect day suddenly changed.

Get our free mobile app

A Strange Man Emerges From The Woods

A Michigan State Police news release reports that an unknown 17-year-old male appeared from the woods, grabbing the girl and covering her mouth. The young victim fought back and was able to break away from the suspect. Her 13-year-old brother, who was armed with a slingshot, just happened to be close by and witnessed the struggle. Taking aim, he was able to nail the suspect in the head and chest. The suspect promptly fled the scene.

Another family member witnessed the wounded suspect fleeing the scene and was able to provide police with a description. Investigators were able to track the man who was found hiding at a nearby gas station. He had visible wounds from the slingshot and was taken into custody. Archive/Getty/Canva

It was while he was being grilled by detectives that the suspected kidnapper admitted that he had planned on severely beating the young girl. He was lodged in the Alpena County Jail and is being charged as an adult on charges of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery.

No doubt, the 8-year-old girl has gained a new respect for her eagle-eyed teenage brother and his slingshot skills.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.