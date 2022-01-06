Eagles To Perform ‘Hotel California’ At Little Caesars in March

The legendary Eagles will be coming to the Little Caesars Arena in March, complete with an orchestra and a choir, to perform their "Hotel California" album in its entirety.

Announced Thursday, the show will be on Thursday, March 24th, with tickets going on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10 am through Ticketmaster outlets, with a special pre-sale on January 13th, also at 10 am.

Not to confuse things, but the Eagles will also be stopping in Chicago a few days earlier, on Saturday, March 19th at the United Center. Those tickets also go on sale at the same time as the Detroit show tickets.

The Eagles, currently are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmidt, Vince Gill, and late founding member Glenn Frey's son Deacon filling in for his father.

The concert is the entire Hotel California album followed by a greatest hits set.

Hotel California was the Eagles' fifth album, being released in late 1976. The Eagles at that point were on an incredible roll, with "Their Greatest Hits, Vol. 1" already on its way to being one of the best-selling albums of all time. The first single release was "New Kid and Town, released in December of 1976, which went to number one, followed by the title cut, Hotel California in late February, and that too went to number one. A third release, Life in the Fast Lane, barely missed the top 10, peaking at #11.

This is another tour of a mega band, with The Rolling Stones having played Detroit in November. Henley, Walsh and Schmidt are all 74 years old, just a bit younger than the Stones. If they're on your bucket list, this is probably a good time to go.

