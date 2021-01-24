Early Morning Crash Injures Kalamazoo Man

Kalamazoo Police responded to an early morning crash, Sunday, in the 5100-block of South Portage Street.

Upon arrival, at 2:31 AM, officers found a vehicle that had left the roadway, striking a sign, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The driver was the only occupant and had to be extricated from the crushed vehicle.

The victim, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man, was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is unknown and currently under investigation.