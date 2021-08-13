Earn Some Cash – Join A State PFAS Study

There’s growing concern about a class of chemicals referred to as PFAS, typically pronounced P-fahs. Here in Michigan, the state Health and Human Service s Department is looking for volunteers to participate in health studies to learn more about PFAS. The US Environmental Protection Agency says many of the chemicals in that classification can cause serious health issues if enough are allowed to build up in your body. Two of the more common compounds seem to present the greater issues.

The EPA says studies show PFOA and PFOS can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals. The government agency reports, “Both chemicals have caused tumors in animal studies. The most consistent findings from human epidemiology studies are increased cholesterol levels among exposed populations, with more limited findings related to: infant birth weights, effects on the immune system, cancer (for PFOA), and thyroid hormone disruption (for PFOS).”

A number of areas in Michigan have been found to be contaminated with PFAS. Enough reason for the state to put out a request for interested residents to help with a large health study aimed at learning more about PFAS.

Study volunteers only have a couple of days left to get in on this first round of research. Follow-up research in Michigan is being prepared and more volunteers may be sought for the additional studies. But if you are interested in participating in the first round, you’ll need to get in touch with the state to verify eligibility and get signed up by this Saturday the 14th. You need to call 855-322-3037 to talk with a study representative to get things going.

Along with the $155 payment for completing the study requirements, the state is also offering gift cards. Everyone who completes the study also gets a free copy of PFAS blood test results.

