Earth Fare to Close All Locations – How Long Will Portage Store Remain Open?

Asheville, North Carolina based grocer Earth Fare announced they will begin the process of closing all of their stores, nationwide, according to a press release. The February 3rd document cites financial stress as one of the reasons for the closures. The chain, which opened its first doors in 1975 stated, quote:

...continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.

The Portage, Michigan location, which opened in March of 2015 did not post information as to when their doors would officially be shuttered, however the timeline looks to be a short one, as it seems employees were told the estimated time of closure will be two weeks.