EatsBC: Raising Funds To Feed Frontliners

Dozens of restaurants and businesses in Battle Creek have registered to help feed frontline workers in the Stuff the Front campaign. According to a release on Friday, with donations from the community, the city’s EatsBC website is coordinating with local restaurants to deliver meals to frontline workers who are helping keep Battle Creek and Calhoun County safe and healthy.

“The goal is to show appreciation to front-liners while supporting local restaurants that have taken a hard hit throughout the pandemic,” said Jonathon Galbreath, owner of Jonic IT and EatsBC co-founder. “It is a concept that, to date, has fed approximately 250 workers.”

EatsBC is both a locally created website and an app that offers food ordering and delivery from local restaurants, created to help provide meals for frontline workers. Their next step is looking at Grace Health specifically. EatsBC hopes to more than double their current numbers by raising $3000 by March 1st, in order to deliver meals to Grace Health’s staff of 300. So far, they have raised $1300 towards their goal. So far, the Stuff the Front campaign has provided meals to Bronson Battle Creek Emergency Department, Lifecare Ambulance, Battle Creek Transit and Lakeview Assisted Living.

“Stuff the Front utilizes restaurants on EatsBC to prepare the meals for frontline workers,” said John Hart, the city’s Development Director. “This program generates sales for the restaurants through community donations, and feeds the front line. It’s a win-win. Go, Team BC!”

To learn more, or help make a difference in the community by donating to this campaign, visit stuffthefront.eatsbc.com online, @stuffthefront on Facebook, or call 269-225-0050.