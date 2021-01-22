"At the end of the run our staff returns the toboggans to the starting platform via our overhead lift. No more lugging your group's toboggan back to the top."

Echo Valley just recently reopened on January 2 after being closed because of the pandemic. Echo Valley manager, Melody Stirk, told WWMT TV

“We had to go in and rearrange how people are going to be coming into the lodge and we just realized that we are going to have to serve them differently. So, the food is going to be take out, they are going to be eating outdoors versus being inside. That has been a real challenge.”

Admission for children and adults is $20 for the entire day of sledding and tobogganing. There aren't any age, height or weight restrictions. Tubes and Toboggans are provided. Echo Valley has been offering families an opportunity to enjoy the winter weather for 77 years. For more information you can call them at 269-349-3017.