Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Eddie Van Halen, leader of the band that bore his name, died this afternoon from throat cancer.

He had been suffering and fighting cancer for over ten years...it eventually went into several internal organs and his brain.

Eddie started the band in 1972 with his brother Alex, and with the additions of Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth as vocalist, the mix was complete...and faithful fans ate it up for decades.

Eddie is survived by his son Wolfgang and second wife, Janie.