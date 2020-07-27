The MLive Media Group, owners of The Grand Rapids Press and newspapers in Ann Arbor, Saginaw, Flint, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Bay City, and Jackson have decided to stop publishing mug shots of people charged with crimes.

ABC News is reporting that John Hiner, vice president of content at MLive Media Group stated:

“Practices that we have followed for decades are due for a fresh look...Upon such review, we have determined that the reflexive use of mug shots does more to foster negative perceptions than to provide understanding to our readers.”

I agree with the MLive Media Groups' decision but there is one problem, that problem is they threw in an exception. That exception is they will still use mugshots in coverage of crimes involving public figures, fugitives, or as part of courtroom reporting of high-profile cases.

They have decided to be concerned about negative perceptions except.....

Interesting how they undercut their entire explanation for their decision. Why would you be concerned about fostering negative perceptions about some people and not all?

This decision certainly reveals what you are dealing with the media today.

