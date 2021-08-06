Eight Things To Look For With Michigan Football In 2021

Earlier this week, I wrote about what you can expect from Michigan State Football this year. The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a COVID-19 influenced 2-4 record in 2020. They did not play Ohio State for the first time since the 1940's due to massive COVID issues at the time. Their only wins were an opening night win at Minnesota and an overtime victory over Rutgers on the road.

Michigan actually failed to win a home game last season. You knew there were problems when they lost at home to Michigan State in Game 2. And then there were home blowout losses to Wisconsin and Penn State. Plus, their first loss to Indiana since 1987. Lots of improvement is needed in A-Squared for 2021.

Now, let's take a look at the Wolverines.