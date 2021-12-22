Eleanor of Battle Creek is a Sweet and Quiet Girl Looking for a Home

Ellie would love nothing more than a quiet forever home of her own.

Eleanor, or Ellie, is a very sweet girl who is just over 2-years-old. She is past the kitten stage which means she won't try climbing your curtains. Ellie had a rough start. She was found as a young and hungry stray. Luckily she was found by some good people who got her to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) so she could receive all the care she needed.

Eleanor of Humane Society of South Central Michigan

It might take Eleanor a bit to warm up but when she does, she will melt into a puddle of love right in your hands.

Ellie is an independent girl who will seek out attention when she wants it. Because of her reserved nature, a home with older children who would be respectful of her space is recommended.

Eleanor likes to play from time to time and enjoys playing some of the other cats at HSSCM. She would likely do well in a home with another cat. Or, you could adopt two cats from HSSCM for a lower cost. Then Sweet Ellie would have a friend to keep her company when you get stuck at work longer than expected.

Ellie may adjust to cat a friendly dog if given a slow and positive introduction. Other than young kids, she would be a great fit in just about any home.

Would you like to make Eleanor a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help shelter animals like Eleanor but maybe the busy holidays aren't the right time to add a furry family member? The Humane Society of South Central Michigan is always in need of items to help care for the animals housed at its shelter located at 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, Michigan.

Click here to see the needed items and scroll down for a link to their Amazon wishlist if you'd rather not haul items there in the cold.

