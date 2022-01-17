Teen Girl Missing from Kalamazoo Since December 28, 2021

A missing 17-year-old girl from Kalamazoo hasn't been seen since the end of 2021.

Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Eliza Baker was last seen on December 28, 2021, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Eliza is described as a 17-year-old Biracial female. She is of both Asian and Black descent. Eliza is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 240 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Eliza wears glasses sometimes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on Eliza's whereabouts and disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

