Elton John Concert At Van Andel Has Been Postponed
The 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour stop scheduled for April 23 has been postponed. No word yet as to a rescheduled date.
In a statement released this morning (Monday, March 16), the Elton John management team officially announced they were shutting down the tour for 19 dates scheduled through May 2. Ina ddition to the Van Andel Arena show in Grand Rapids on April 23, the postponed dates also includes two dates at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on May 1 and 2.
The press release reads:
After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2, 2020. The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19].
The ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR dates being rescheduled are as follows:
March 26 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 28-29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
April 2-3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
April 6-7 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
April 10-11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
April 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
April 17-18 Long Island, NY NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
April 20 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
April 23 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
April 26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 28 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
May 1-2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances