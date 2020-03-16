Elton John Concert At Van Andel Has Been Postponed

The 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour stop scheduled for April 23 has been postponed. No word yet as to a rescheduled date.

In a statement released this morning (Monday, March 16), the Elton John management team officially announced they were shutting down the tour for 19 dates scheduled through May 2. Ina ddition to the Van Andel Arena show in Grand Rapids on April 23, the postponed dates also includes two dates at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on May 1 and 2.

The press release reads: