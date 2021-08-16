They Emerged From The Corn Fields And It Was Epic From Start To Finish

Why am I writing about this? Because it is an uplifting story and one of only a few good things that are happening nationally. Also as a boy, I played and loved the game of baseball and would have loved to have participated in this game.

It was 31 years ago when the movie Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner first came to the big screen. In 2021 the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox's are living a childhood dream.

I bet many of the players on the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox‘s saw that movie when they were children and now were given the opportunity to recreate it. We are told that it took years of discussion with Major League Baseball (MLB) brass and the people in Iowa. When it was finally agreed upon this brought to Iowa the first-ever professional regular-season baseball game.

The night started with Kevin Costner walking out of the cornfield into the outfield followed by the players of the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox’s emerging from the cornfield into the outfield and ended with a 2 run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th by a player on the White Sox’s to win the game 9-8.

Could there have been a better ending? I don’t think so.

Let’s first start with what it looked like in the movie:

31 years later we have the following: