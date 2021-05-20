Don’t Be Alarmed: Emergency Drill at the Kalamazoo Battle Creek Airport Friday

An emergency drill is set to take place on Friday, May 21st, at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.

Tomorrow morning, residents in the area of the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport will likely see some increased activity. An emergency drill will be held there beginning at 8:00 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021.

Area police, fire departments, and emergency agencies will converge at the airport to practice procedures needed in the event of an actual emergency.

The training exercise will begin at 8:00 a.m. and take place to the south of the passenger terminal.

Details on exactly what exercises will take place are few. Area residents and those traveling area roadways may see involved agencies responding to the area as if there is an actual emergency. Drivers that see approaching emergency vehicles with lights and sirens going should pull to the side of the road and allow those vehicles to pass. If you are able, try to avoid the area if possible to avoid being delayed.

Area residents should not be alarmed. Please spread the word to neighbors who live in the area to avoid any undue stress or concern.

The Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport is located at 5235 Portage Road in Portage, Michigan.

The City of Kalamazoo bought 383 acres of land near Portage and Kilgore Roads in May of 1926 to build an airport. Scheduled air service began between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids shortly thereafter, and the first regular airmail service started in July of 1928.

The field was licensed as the first municipal airport in Michigan in February of 1929. The Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport was originally named the 'Lindbergh Field' in honor of famed aviator, Charles Lindbergh.

Today, the Kalamazoo|Battle Creek International Airport is served by 3 major airlines that fly hundreds of passengers each day to major hubs with worldwide connections.