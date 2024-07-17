Guy Completely Whiffs on Eminem’s Relationship with Detroit

It's not unheard of for talent to leave the place that raised them and give nothing back to the community. It's understandable to a degree. Celebrity life gets hectic, and time is stretched thin. But one of Detroit's biggest stars is a shining example of how to keep a great relationship with the city that made him.

But one rouge Facebook user missed the memo. In the public Facebook Group Beats, Rhymes & Lounge, a member of the group, who doesn't appear to be from Detroit, decided to flame Eminem for not giving back to Detroit enough.

His post reads: "This is why Detroit barely fw him..Will shoot a video there but won’t be active in or help rebuild his community..Don’t collab with they new wave either ‍♂️ #culturevulture #notlikeus". Included in his post was a photo of the link to XXL Magazine's article detailing the music video of one of Slim's latest songs Tobey recorded in front of his childhood home in Warren.

It's worth noting that the scene with Eminem sitting on the steps of his childhood home is rendered in CGI, as is the background throughout the entire music video.

However, featured on the song Tobey is Big Sean and BabyTron -- Big Sean is from Detroit, BabyTron is from Ypsilanti. While Big Sean is a bit more established, BabyTron is 24 years old, raps for the first 1:40 of the song, and carries the chorus. So, there are plenty of "new wave" contributions in the collaboration.

But Eminem also didn't just "shoot a video there", he also helped re-open the Michigan Central Station in Detroit back in June by performing his recent hit single Houdini. He also showed up for the NFL Draft in April and was a vocal supporter of the Detroit Lions throughout their historic 2023 season.

READ MORE: Eminem And White Castle Collab On Limited Edition Merch Line

The comments of the post, which fittingly had nearly 1,000 laugh reactions, also pointed to Eminem's charitable contributions to the city, including his foundation, the Marshall Mathers Foundation, which assists disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit and its surrounding communities.

Eminem has countless other examples of his dedication to the city of Detroit and to insinuate otherwise is just plain silly.

