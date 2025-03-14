Eminem is Working to Bring the WNBA Back to Detroit

Nearly a month ago, dreams of the Detroit Shock returning to the WNBA took a big hit when news broke that Cleveland is more likely to receive an expansion team, the 16th franchise in the league, than Detroit. Thankfully, however, the dream isn't totally dead.

The investment group trying to revive the Detroit Shock is stacked with prominent names such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Lions owner Shiela Ford Hamp, former Detroit Piston Grant Hill, an General Motors CEO Mary Barra. One more name that might shine a bit brighter than the rest has been added to the list: Eminem.

Get our free mobile app

According to Sportico, Eminem joined the investment group, though how much he (and the other investors) is contributing remains a mystery.

The WNBA is in a boom period as last season was the most watched in league history. While that had a great deal to do with Caitlin Clark's popularity out of college, sports fans are gradually putting more stock in women's sports altogether.

Last year, the WNBA put 12 teams on the court, but by 2028, the league is expected to have a minimum of 16 teams, with Golden State, Toronto and Portland confirmed to join the league by 2026.

The Sports Business Journal did report alongside the news that Cleveland may have secured its bid that the league could push for an 18-team league by 2028. There is certainly plenty of interest. Alongside Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Nashville, and Miami are all looking to join the WNBA.

Of course, the Shock already have a storied history, winning three WNBA championships within its first decade of play. However, the team was moved to Tulsa in 2009 and again in 2015 to become the Dallas Wings.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently expressed his desire for the WNBA to return to Detroit in an interview published on the Pistons' website.

READ MORE: These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in Michigan in 2025

READ MORE: These Are the Highest-Paid Athletes in Michigan in 2025

“I was here for all three (Detroit) Shock championships,” Silver said. “I'm sorry that the Shock ever left, and it's great that (Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores) and this group want to bring this back. I know several people that are part of that group. It's a real blue-chip community group.

“I actually think it's really just a question of when the Shock comes back. Over time, there's going to be a lot of expansion in the WNBA. That's a first-class group led by Tom, and Detroit needs to get a WNBA team again.”

Hopefully, an addition like Eminem to the investment group can help the Shock become one of those expansion teams by 2028.