Emmett Township Public Safety Seeks Home Invasion Suspect

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is seeking an individual considered a parole absconder who is wanted for questioning for an area home invasion and assault.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is investigating a home invasion that occurred on September 30th, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Cooper Street near Verona Road. Two suspects forced their way into the residence and repeatedly assaulted a female at that location. The two suspects were looking for another individual at the location who was not there. The two suspects fled the residence after learning the individual they were searching for was not there.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety says that two persons of interest have been identified. One of the subjects, a 22-year-old male, has been arrested fon unrelated charges.

The other subject, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Lee Martinez, is wanted for questioning in connection to this incident. Matthew Martinez is currently listed as a parole absconder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Matthew Martinez is asked to contact Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.