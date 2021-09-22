Endangered Man Missing from Adult Foster Care May Be Downtown Grand Rapids

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man who may be a danger to himself.

According to police, Christopher Hurless was last seen September 12th, 2021, at an adult foster care center located at 1706 68th St SE in Gaines Township.

Christopher has no known family or friends in the area, but is known to frequent downtown Grand Rapids.

He has mental health conditions and is believed to be a danger to himself. At this time, he is not believed to be a threat to others.

Christopher is described as 5’10, 160lbs, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white lettering.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.