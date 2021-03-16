An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by Michigan State Police for a 7-year-old girl missing for over two weeks.

It's been over two weeks since 7-year-old Jessica Haley-Rose Miller was last seen. At that time she was in the area of 1674 Buckingham Avenue in Lincoln Park, Michigan. Jessica was with her mother 38-year-old Kimberlee Michelle Miller.

According to police, Kimberlee picked Jessica up at the Buckingham address and left on a motorcycle or white pick-up truck with an unknown male. Kimberlee is known to be a drug abuser and suffers from schizophrenia. Kimberlee is believed to be a threat to herself and to her daughter Jessica.

Jessica Haley-Rose Miller is described as a 7-year-old white female, standing approximately 4 feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes. At the time she was last seen, Jessica was wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Jessica or Kimberlee's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln Park Police at 313-381-1800 or call 911.

Courtesy of MSP