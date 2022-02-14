Enjoy These Valentines With The Michigander You Love

The Detroit Free Press has once again come up with some Michigan-specific Valentine's to share over a cup of hot chocolate while you snuggle in your flannel pajamas.

Every the Freep posts several Michigan-centric Valentines for the love of all things Mitten State. So let's take a look at what Michigan love means this year.

What with the Super Bowl just completed, by law, the most polarizing figure for Michiganders at this year's tussle was Matthew Stafford, giving us this take on long-distance love.

Detroit Free Press Detroit Free Press loading...

And for the campers in the crowd, nothing says love like a brew by the campfire.

Detroit Free Press Detroit Free Press loading...

It think HATE is a strong word, but it is Ohio, and the memory of the Toledo War is strong.

Detroit Free Press Detroit Free Press loading...

"All I Need Is You And Vernor's"? Why, are you not feeling well?

Detroit Free press Detroit Free press loading...

For all you Yoopers in the house, here's one solely aimed at you. Or is it youze?

Detroit Free press Detroit Free press loading...

If UM coach Jim Harbaugh is the symbol of anything, it's love lost and then returned. But did we want him to come back? Hard to say. But love can be hard attimes.

Detroit Free press Detroit Free press loading...

And for those of us who know that our relationship is a work in progress, there's always this sentiment, which in West Michigan terms can be changed to say "US 131" or "I-196 interchange".

Detroit Free Press Detroit Free Press loading...

And last, but not least, is there anything more true than the love between peninsulas? Nope.

Detroit Free Press Detroit Free Press loading...

I love you all, have a great Valentine's Day!!