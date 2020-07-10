EPA Says Two Lysol Products Kill COVID-19

Remember when the COVID-19 virus outbreak got going in March? Cleaning products that also sanitized seemed to vanish overnight from store shelves. Just like toilet paper. Some manufacturers have struggled to get production in line with demand. But most have caught up and fixed supply chain issues as well. The federal Environmental Protection Agency this week is announcing a decision that may put two products back on the list for millions of Americans. Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol’s Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first to win government approval as effective against SARS-COV-2, the root virus that creates COVID-19.

Just to be clear – don’t drink this stuff. It doesn’t work that way against the virus. That will mess up your system. And it won’t be pretty. Lysol has a number of health warnings posted about that issue. But the EPA says both Lysol products are able to kill the virus on surfaces within two minutes. And they’ll wipe out many types of germs, bacteria, and viruses. The parent company of Lysol reports it has a wide range of scientific and health experts working to educate people around the globe about the importance of hygiene. And of course, how its products can help. Lysol sprays haven’t been too hard to find at retail stores the last 8 weeks or so, and immediately following the EPA’s announcement this week, many stores are still able to keep the sprays stocked. If the big second wave of the virus as predicted by many should rear up, it's anyone’s guess what may happen with availability.