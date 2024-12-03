ESPN Links Michigan Wolverines to Elite Transfer Portal QB

The Michigan Wolverines have enjoyed an exciting two weeks. They flipped the No. 1 player in the country, Bryce Underwood, from LSU to stay in state and join the Maize and Blue. Then, they hit the road and served That Team Down South an upset, knocking them out of the Big Ten Championship.

That's certainly one way to shine up a 7-5 season as a net-positive.

While the Wolverines await their bowl destination, attention within the fanbase and the larger college football world shifts to 2025 and beyond. It's clear Michigan's shortcomings were largely due to poor quarterback play, so an upgrade next season is a must to get back into contention for a trip to Indianapolis and possibly the College Football Playoffs.

Even with Underwood verbally committed, there are no guarantees Sherrone Moore will place the weight of next season on the shoulders of a true freshman quarterback, no matter how highly he is regarded.

While it's likely that some underclassmen quarterbacks on Michigan's roster will head to the Transfer Portal, that could be where Michigan finds their 2025 starter.

USC quarterback Miller Moss has already announced his entry to the Transfer Portal in hopes of finding a starting Power 4 job next season. He came into 2025 with a lot of promise, but by the end of the season, he found himself as the backup to UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

ESPN linked Moss to five potential programs, as the fifth-year player next season should still command some intrigue.

Michigan was easily the most prominent program among the five. Max Olsen, the writer for the piece, mentions that fans will clammer to see Underwood as early as possible, giving him a short leash should he make Ann Arbor his next home.

Michigan can entertain a number of quarterbacks - and truthfully, none of them may be able to hold off Underwood next year. However, someone such as Moss who can come in, compete with the young star and take some of the pressure off by starting the season could prove to be a positive enough outcome. That said, whether Moss or any other finishes the 2025 season as the starter may well be irrelevant.

