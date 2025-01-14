ESPN Predicts Coaching Landing Spots for Johnson, Glenn

While the Detroit Lions are striving to reach the top of the NFL mountain by winning the franchise's first Super Bowl, the NFL machine doesn't sleep. Several teams across the league are in need of a new head coach and with the success these Lions have enjoyed over the past two seasons, their coordinators are prime candidates to fill those openings.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are among the head coach candidates fielding interviews and mulling over the options presented to them all while gameplanning the winning path to New Orleans where a championship opportunity awaits.

Both coaches are expected to land a job, as only one of the seven head coach vacancies in the league has been filled. Mike Vrabel took the New England Patriots job, striking an option from Johnson's list.

ESPN's Dan Graziano gave his predictions on where the top candidates would land in the NFL's coaching carousel, including Johnson and Glenn.

Johnson is one of the most highly-sought-after coaches in said carousel as his unique offensive mind is exactly what NFL front offices have valued in recent years. While there has been a lot of discussion on the possibility Johnson could head to the Lions' NFC North rival Chicago Bears, Graziano sees things playing out differently.

His prediction sees Johnson taking the Las Vegas Raiders job thanks in large part to the influence of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. It makes sense that the most successful quarterback in NFL history would want the best available mind to command his team, but a few issues remain for this prediction to be fulfilled.

Johnson has been notably picky about the jobs he's willing to even interview for, let alone which team he'd eventually choose. Johnson wants to be in an environment that would give him the tools to succeed. While the Raiders hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the quarterback leaves much to be desired and the free agency landscape is even less promising.

For a team that had arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL in 2024, it's a tall ask for Johnson to be able to turn that ship around in the desert.

As for Glenn, Graziano predicts that the defensive coordinator's connections in New Orleans would see him taking the Saints head coaching position.

Glenn played for the Saints in his final year in the NFL as a player and was also on the coaching staff alongside Dan Campbell before coming to Detroit. While the job is far from easy considering the cap woes plaguing the franchise, it is a connection that makes a considerable amount of sense given the circumstances.

Graziano predicted the other head coach vacancies across the NFL, which can be viewed here.

