A Trip to Europe Is Right Around the Corner From Michigan

Like everything else, traveling is expensive. For those of us who would love to get out and explore the world beyond our two peninsulas in Michigan, the price tag often makes crossing that item off the bucket list impossible.

Sure, there are plenty of incredible sights and unique spots dotted across the Mitten State to check out and enjoy, but there is something to be said about actually crossing the state border and going somewhere completely new.

I'd love to visit Norway, Italy or Greece someday, but radio-talker and article-writer salaries don't afford such luxuries.

So, if you're like me and can't feasibly daydream about a trip to Europe, how close can you get to that experience without leaving the United States? For Michiganders, where in the Midwest is a slice of European vacation?

Finance Buzz recently put together a list of cities that bring the feeling of a European vacation without the hassle of travel and the expensive costs that come with it.

Some cities like Boston and St. Augustine, Florida, make a lot of sense for their European influences and flavor, but those are still long travels for a Michigander looking for a European getaway that is closer to home.

Interestingly enough, however, there is one spot just across Lake Michigan that might give Michiganders everything they're looking for.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, got an early mention in the list for its similarities to Munich, Germany. The city has a rich heritage from German immigrants, hosts one of the biggest German festivals in the country, and even Michiganders can't deny that Wisconsin understands beer culture about as well as anyone.

The architecture is German-inspired, the culture is certainly quite close and it costs a fraction of the price. A flight to Munich is roughly $450, whereas a flight out of Detroit is closer to $250 next August. A ferry across or drive around the bottom of the lake would be even cheaper alternatives.

Sure, you won't have to bust out that fancy translator app or get to see legitimate German landmarks for photo ops, but Milwaukee has its own presence to enjoy while having a taste of German culture mixed in. It's an interesting alternative if nothing else.

