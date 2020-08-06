When Jackson Demonstrated the Evans Auto-Railer, 1935
Recognize this area? It’s Jackson back in 1935.
It was here that a new vehicle was being demonstrated in a promotional film disguised as a newsreel.
In the film, Chevrolet shows off it's new "Convertible Bus", otherwise known as the Evans Auto-Railer, designed by the Evans Products Company of Plymouth.
According to Mac’s Motor City Garage website, “the Auto-Railer passenger bus was essentially a standard Chevrolet truck chassis with a six-cylinder engine in the front and tandem-axle suspension in the rear.”
The reason? This vehicle would be used in areas that couldn’t handle both highway and railroad passengers. The Auto-Railer was designed and equipped to do both.
As you look through the photo gallery, see if you can recognize some Jackson locations from 1935...