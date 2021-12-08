Even Santa Would Agree These Are The 10 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time

Before I share my list of the 10 worst Christmas songs of all time,

I want it to be known that I'm not against Christmas music.

These are just some songs I can't stand, and would be fine if they were never played again.

Here are the 10 worst Christmas songs of all time in no particular order.

JOHN DENVER - PLEASE DADDY DON'T GET DRUNK THIS CHRISTMAS

The title of this Christmas song tells you we're in for a bumpy ride. Taking a look at the lyrics of this song it only goes downhill.

Please daddy, don't get drunk this Christmas

I don't want to see my mamma cry

Please daddy, don't get drunk this Christmas

I don't want to see my mamma cry Just last year when I was only seven

Now I'm almost eight as you can see

You came home a quarter past eleven

And fell down underneath our Christmas tree

THE ROBERTSONS - SANTA LOOKED A LOT LIKE DADDY

I used to love watching Duck Dynasty on TV and really like Uncle Si, but after listening to this song I don't know if I can ever watch an episode again.

NEWSONG - THE CHRISTMAS SHOES

If this list was a ranked list this song would come in at number one as the worst Christmas song of all time. The lyrics make me cringe every time I hear them.

Sir, I want to buy these shoes for my mama, please

It's Christmas Eve and these shoes are just her size

Could you hurry, sir, daddy says there's not much time

You see she's been sick for quite a while

And I know these shoes would make her smile

And I want her to look beautiful if mama meets Jesus tonight

BAND AID - DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS

Part of the reason I don't like this song is that it's got a terrible 80's vibe, but once again it comes down to the lyrics. I can't think of one person who would sing this song out loud.

And there won't be snow in Africa this Christmas time

The greatest gift they'll get this year is life Where nothing ever grows

No rain nor rivers flow Do they know it's Christmas time at all?

ALVIN AND THE CHIPMUNKS - THE CHIPMUNK SONG (CHRISTMAS DON'T BE LATE)

My wife Lindsey won't be happy to see this, but I picked this song for my list because I can't stand the high-pitched voices of Alvin, Simon, and Theodore. Sorry guys!

ELMO & PATSY - GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER

I will give credit where it's due, this song is a holiday classic, but once again when you break down the lyrics it's a song about a drunk grandma who ended up getting killed by Santa Claus and his reindeer.

SPIKE JONES - ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS (IS MY TWO FRONT TEETH)

This song made the list for the same reason as Alvin and The Chipmunks.

I can't stand the voice.

GAYLA PEEVEY - I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS

Really, of all the things you could ask Santa Claus to bring you for Christmas, this girl wants a hippopotamus. I'm sorry but this girl needs a reality check.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK - FUNKY FUNKY CHRISTMAS

New Kids On The Block helped pave the way for boy bands like Nsync and The Backstreet Boys, who have some good Christmas songs, but this song is terrible.

BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

I hated this song before it was the cool thing to do. I'm not saying this song is terrible because the lyrics are a bit creepy and sexist, though some people do feel that way. I simply don't like the back-and-forth singing. And how awkward would it be to sing this song with a loved one at Christmas? Go ahead, Grandma, sing your line.

AND JUST MISSING THE TOP 10 LIST IS LADY GAGA - CHRISTMAS TREE

I love Lady Gaga, but the lyrics of this song are once again something I don't want my grandma to be signing at our Christmas get-together.

Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala

Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe

Yes, everybody knows

We will take off our clothes

Yes, if you want us to we will You, oh ,oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Oh, oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

