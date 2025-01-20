Cade’s Got Next: Every Detroit Pistons NBA All-Star Player

The Detroit Pistons are surging in 2025. After a long stretch of struggles and heartaches, Detroit Basketball is making its way back.

It's a gradual growth, naturally, but that growth truly got its start when the Pistons were able to draft Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham didn't immediately solve the issues plaguing the Motor City franchise, but bit by bit he's grown to become the play he is today in his fourth season. He's pacing for career highs in nearly every statistic while also posting All-Star quality stats.

He's gotten some recognition, and many believe he'll be selected to play in the 2025 All-Star Game. If he does, Cunningham will be the first Pistons player selected to the All-Star Game since Blake Griffin in 2019.

The five-year drought without an NBA All-Star is one of the longest in team history, which boasts 106 All-Star selections according to Basketball-Reference. The seven-year drought between Allen Iverson in 2009 to Andre Drummond in 2016 is the longest since the All-Star game was introduced in 1951. Before then, the Pistons never went more than two seasons without an All-Star selection.

Cunningham could change in less than a month when the All-Star selections are announced on Thursday, January 23 (starters only) and January 30.

Cunningham is averaging 24.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game and is shooting 45% from the field, 36.8 from three and 80.5 from the charity stripe. The only stat that isn't higher than his career average is his free throw shooting. Not to mention, Cunningham has boosted the Pistons above .500 and has them potentially challenging for a playoff spot after the All-Star break.

Before we find out if Cunningham made the cut, let's look back on every Pistons player to ever be selected to the All-Star Game, ranked by number of appearances.