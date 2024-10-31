Apparently, Everyone is Moving to this Michigan City

Michigan has dealt with more exits than entries over the years thanks in large part to the troubles in Detroit and Flint. Things are improving though, Detroit actually saw its population rise for the first time in years recently.

Michigan can still be an intriguing option for those looking to move to a new state. After all, the cost of living and median home prices in Michigan are below average and job growth is steadily improving as well.

There are places people moving to Michigan may generally want to avoid, but there are plenty of places across the state that present a great opportunity for a fresh start. Of course, Michiganders moving around in state are sure to help out in this regard as well.

According to the website moveBuddha, which conducted a study for the top city everyone is moving to in each state, people are flocking to one Michigan city above the rest.

Those in the know likely aren't too surprised to learn that city is Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids is a fast-growing city in Michigan, and the second-largest city by population in the state. The study also suggests Grand Rapids is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country - at least among the 50 cities that made the list.

Grand Rapids scored a 1.45 In-to-Out ratio, making it the 24th fastest-growing city among those on the list.

The average home price in Grand Rapids is $261k, so it's one of the more reasonable places to set roots in across the state and certainly in the United States as well.

