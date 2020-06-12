Everything You Need to Know About Father’s Day

This year, Father's Day is on a Sunday, June 21, 2020. Just wanted to get that out there right away.

How about a little history about Father's Day according to countryliving.com:

Father's Day was inspired by president Woodrow Wilson and President Calvin Coolidge to urge Americans to acknowledge a day for dad during their administrations, it still wasn't an official holiday.

During the 1920's and 1930's, people tried to do away with both Mother's Day and Father's Day and replace them with Parents Day instead. As you know, none of this ever happened.

Several decades later, on May 1, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Proclamation 4127, which declared Father's Day as a national holiday, with the first official celebration on June 18, 1972.

Now we know the entire story behind Father's Day!

Moving on, this year's celebrations might look a little different with everything that's going on in the world.

You should still take the time to commemorate the day, even if it's with some virtual Father's Day ideas.

I'm a father and I have to tell you, it's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I have two wonderful children, Blake and Aubrey, and they both bring me so much joy and happiness.

Just the other day they asked me what I wanted for Father's Day and I said all I want is time with you both. So we plan on grilling chicken and steaks, corn on the cob, and after that, we might play a few games in the backyard.

And now a quote from President Richard Nixon back in 1972:

Let each American make this Father's Day an occasion for renewal of the love and gratitude we bear to our fathers, increasing and enduring through all the years!