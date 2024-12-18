Groceries Michiganders Can Expect to Cost More in 2025

Everything is far more expensive than it should be and one of the more frustrating categories is groceries. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be getting any cheaper in the coming new year.

As Forbes reported in February, grocery prices are 30% more expensive than they were four years ago - despite selling less product since customers can't afford nearly as much food.

Grocery stores have outright admitted to price gouging while other chains noticed a dip in the bottom line and promised to lower prices. Still, a moment of reprieve isn't likely to come for Americans, including for us here in Michigan.

As Mashed pointed out in a list of staple items Americans will see higher price tags on in 2025, the tariffs that will be imposed on countries like Canada, Mexico and China from President-Elect Donald Trump's administration will impact consumers more than foreign countries, which will simply redistribute their increased costs onto the consumer.

The Mashed article lists five common foods you'll pay more for in 2025:

Coffee

Garlic

Beef

Canola Oil

Seafood

According to Mashed, each of these items has significant portions of the nation's stock imported from the three countries expected to deal with tariffs the most.

What About Eggs and Milk?

Surprise, eggs and milk will be more expensive in 2025 too. These items are impacted more by farm science-related factors rather than political factors. Michigan Farm News reported in September that prices for both items are expected to rise through the end of the year and into 2025.

For milk, it's a supply and demand issue (low supply, high demand). For eggs, on one side it's the same issue, but in a more recent development, bird flu continues to impact the supply and distribution of eggs across the nation, according to FOX Business.

