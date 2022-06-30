Who doesn't love a little nostalgia?

Growing up, I would hear my family members talk about their experiences going on dates to a drive-in movie. I would be super jealous of their stories.

Thankfully, I am able to experience the same thing since Michigan has several drive-in theaters that are still operating.

Since 1954, the Cherry Bowl Drive-In has been the perfect place for cinema and family fun. Besides the drive-in movie, Cherry Bowl has a playground, 1950s-themed mini golf, home run derby, and volleyball. They even pop their popcorn fresh in their original 1953 popcorn machine.

On July 1st through 3rd and the 5th, Cherry Bowl will be showing Minions: The Rise of Gru and Jurassic World Dominion.

If you need a summer job, this drive-in movie theater is the best option and they are currently hiring.

Pricing:

Adults = $12

Kids (ages 5 - 11) = $5

Children (ages 0-4) = Paid for by Cherry Bowl

The Getty Drive-In may have a slight upper hand against the other drive-in theaters. Since it is owned by Celebration Cinemas, the Getty Drive-In has all the summer movie blockbusters that you are excited to watch. Built in 1948, the theater now has four giant screens plus concessions and a play area for the kiddies. Currently, they have 4 double-feature movie showings. So, you can watch Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City back to back.

With two large screens, a full snackie bar, and incredibly affordable prices, Capri Drive-In is the perfect setting for the family. On Fridays and Saturdays, the box office opens at 7:30 PM. During the work week, the box office opens an hour later.

Since 1948, the Sunset Drive-In theater has brought classic films to the area. Besides the typical movie showing, the theater is open on Thursdays for midnight showings for newly released movies on special occasions. You can listen to the movie using your radio in your car.

Hi-Way claims to be the oldest drive-in theater in the state since it opened around 1948. This weekend, Hi-Way has something special for its patrons. After watching the new Elvis movie, there will be an Elvis performance live on stage. You can also dress up in your best 50s attire to get in the spirit.

Ford Wyoming states that they are "the largest drive-in the world." If you are in the Metro Detroit area, you can experience this nostalgia for yourself.

They are even open during the wintertime and provide heaters to warm you up.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, you can enjoy this theater at USA Hockey Arena for $25 per person.

Plus, dinner gets delivered to your car. You can get your choice of soup or salad, full entree, and non-alcoholic drink!

Who doesn't love a little car side service?

8. 5 Mile Drive-In

5 Mile is the sister theater of Sunset Drive-In. Opened in 1961, this theater operates the same way as Sunset. So it is practically a 2-for-1 deal.

Who is coming to the movies with me?