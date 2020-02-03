Experience ‘Rustic Camping’ at Ionia State Recreation Area Beginning this Spring

Campers hoping to get even closer to nature will have an opportunity to pursue it in Mid-Michigan beginning this Spring. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, visitors to Ionia State Recreation Area will have access to hike-in camping options at the popular outdoor recreation destination. A brand new rustic campground is scheduled to open on May 15 each with a fire pit, picnic table and proximity to outhouses located along the access trail.

The 4,418-acre park is located about half-way between Lansing and Grand Rapids. It provides a wide range of recreation activities including camping, disc golfing, fishing, hiking, biking, hunting, and equestrian trail riding. The park also houses a designated hunting dog field trial area, a campground, modern and mini-cabins, a swimming beach and park store on Sessions Lake, Tibbets Creek, the Grand River and natural environments that are home to rare plants and animals.

The campground will have 16 rustic campsites that require an easy, quarter-mile hike from the parking lot, including 10 sites set in the woods, five sites set along Sessions Lake and one site that backs up to a creek.

"These new rustic camping options will expand choices for overnight accommodations here at Ionia. We wanted to create a different experience for visitors on some prime real estate, and we're confident that the lakefront spots will be very popular." - Trevor McGinn, Park Supervisor

People can book these sites through the DNR reservation system, which we have provided a link to here, starting Tuesday, February 18. Campers aiming for more spontaneity can reserve available sites in person, on a first-come, first-served basis the day of arrival.