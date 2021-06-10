Not sure how simple a traffic stop this seemed to begin with, but Michigan State Police hit the jackpot on Friday, June 4th, with a record setting drug bust that netted 50 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine which carries a street value of $1 million dollars. It's the biggest bust in MSP Fifth District history.

Here's what happened

A MSP Fifth and Sixth District Hometown Security Team (HST) unit was working northbound I-196, near mile marker 13 in Covert Township. The suspect vehicle had an expired Georgia license plate.

"While speaking with the two occupants in the vehicle, troopers observed signs of criminal activity. Verbal consent was obtained from the driver to search the vehicle," according to the state police release. A complete search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the crystal meth wrapped in 51 different packages.

The driver, a 30-year-old female from California, was arrested and lodged (police terminology for "put in jail") for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and providing false information to a police officer. The passenger, a 34-year-old male from Mexico, was arrested and lodged for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and resisting and obstructing an officer. Both are being held at the Van Buren County Jail. Their identities are being withheld pending arraignment.

One sobering fact from the news release: Drug overdoses now outnumber car crash deaths.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.