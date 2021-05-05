Explosion At Trailer Park North of Cedar Springs

A man suffered severe injuries when an explosion happened at his trailer at White Creek Country Estates mobile home park.

Trailers are an affordable way of living but don't hold up well when there is a fire, let alone an explosion.

According to WOOD, the explosion happened north of Cedar Springs just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The man who lived at the trailer where the explosion occurred was hospitalized.

WOOD reported that a resident at the mobile home park by the name of Dan Boekeloo said, "loud enough to get me out of my chair and out my door, and there was numerous pop, pop, pop after that."

Investigators at the scene are still not clear on what caused the explosion that led to the fire but did sight that there were numerous butane tanks that were located on the mobile home's carport.

The Kent County Sheriffs Department Sergeant did signal that something did cause some of the tanks to explode but just don't know what at this time.

Neighbors at the trailer park were quick to get the 50-year-old man who was injured in the explosion, away from the burning trailer and got him to the hospital to have his injuries checked out.

The man is said to have suffered severe burns to his body and major injuries to both hands so it sounds like he was very close if not right on top of where the explosion occurred.

Another person who happened to be the injured man's mother was in the trailer at the time of the explosion and she was not injured at all. Some of the trailers nearby did experience some damage due to the explosion.

Since some homemade fireworks were discovered, the sheriffs had to call in the Michigan State Police bomb squad to the scene.

The explosion is still under investigation.