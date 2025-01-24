Explosion Triggered by Marijuana Extraction Burns Michigan Man, Motel

According to a report from MLive, a man attempting to extract THC from marijuana created an explosion in his motel room early Friday morning. The man was taken to a hospital soon after first responders arrived at the Americas Best Motel in Blackman Township in Jackson County.

The fire remained contained in the bathroom where the 38-year-old caused the explosion. Two other people were reportedly in the motel room with him, but they were not affected by the explosion or fire. Motel staff told MLive that the fire didn't impact other occupants and the motel remains open for business.

Get our free mobile app

As of this writing, the man who caused the explosion remains at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital where he is being treated for severe burns to his face and hands. His current condition is not known.

Extracting THC from marijuana is a dangerous process. The end goal is to obtain a concentrate of THC by dissolving cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant using butane gas. THC is the compound in marijuana that produces psychedelic effects and using a concentrate of it amplifies those effects. Rushing the process, as well as doing it indoors, leads to explosions.

It's a surprising practice considering the state has legalized recreational cannabis use. Nonetheless, it's not the first time authorities in Michigan have had to respond to such a case. The Detroit Free Press wrote a piece in 2020 detailing a number of cases in Southeast Michigan and exploring why the practice is so dangerous - and popular.

According to Michigan cannabis regulations, marijuana-infused products sold legally in Michigan dispensaries cannot have a concentration of delta-8 THC concentration higher than 10%. State laws also clearly prohibit the practice of using butane gas for at-home cannabis processing.